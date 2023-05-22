Make a Splash with Real Mermaids

Everyone’s favorite little mermaid makes her return to the big screen at AMC theaters, but you’ll only find REAL LIVE MERMAIDS at Westfield Wheaton center! Come see the highly anticipated Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at AMC and swim over to Macys lower court to meet real mermaids! This event is FREE to attend!

Enjoy 3 live mermaids, with live music, get a little mer-makeover with face painters, and take home a keepsake photo from a professional photographer.

Find out what’s in a mermaid’s purse by diving into deals in our many retailers surrounding the mermaid’s cove. Make sure to buy your cinema tickets HERE before they sell out.

**No beach wear needed. Our mermaids have come to the surface in their own custom cove to meet real humans.**