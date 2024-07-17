Raise the Roof 2024

Join us for an inspiring evening as we celebrate the progress and future of Compass’ inclusive community arts program. Enjoy great food, craft beer and wine, live music, and art. We’ll showcase the artwork of all contestants and award winners of our “Art for All” student art contest, where Prince George’s County K-12 students shared their visions in response to “What does inclusion look like to you?”

Proceeds from this event will support the restoration of the historic Prince George’s County Bank building in Mount Rainier, Maryland and the development of an inclusive educational arts center for people with and without disabilities in our community.

Don’t miss out on this fun-filled night of creativity, community, and celebration for all ages!

$100 Early bird tickets are available until August 23rd. Are you a Mount Rainier community member? Use code RAISE50 for $50 off your ticket.