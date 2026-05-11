Main Street Jazz Series – Shirleta Settles & Friends

Come join us live on Main Street for 4 Thursday nights (May, June, July, August) of smooth, soulful jazz vibes! This is an awesome chance to chill with friends, soak up the cool atmosphere, and enjoy some fantastic tunes in person. Whether you’re a jazz fan or just looking for a fun night out, the Main Street Jazz Series has got you covered. Don’t miss out on great music and good times!

A native Washingtonian, Shirleta Settles is know as “Not Just A Voice, but an Entertainer!”

During her performances she has the innate ability to connect and include her audiences.

Whether, Soul, R&B, Pop, Blues, Jazz or Gospel, she’ll give you all she’s got. Shirleta has traveled internationally and nationally as Lead Vocalist and Bandleader for a variety band. Performing at festivals, political and private engagements. It’s not unusual to hear of her SOLD OUT performances. Looking for an engaging artist? She’s the one!