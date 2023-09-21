Tuesday, October 10, 2023

MACBETH IN STRIDE

450 7th St. NW, DC
Penn Quarter

Klein Theatre

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$35+

About This Event

Something wicked this way comes… Created by Obie Award-winning artist Whitney White, Macbeth In Stride uses one of the Bard’s most iconic characters to examine just what it means to be an ambitious Black woman. Swathed in a mesmerizing tapestry of pop, rock, gospel, and R&B, the fatalistic arc of Lady Macbeth uplifts contemporary thoughts on Black female power, femininity, rage, and desire. This “spellbinding and strikingly original” (EDGE BOSTON) production bubbles with energy, humor, and swagger, bringing Lady M’s herstory into the 21st century.

Tags

Performing artsLive performances

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 07:30 pm

Location

Klein Theatre
View Map