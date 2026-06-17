This delightfully entertaining evening will transform your relationship with opera and classical music. You’ll get to enjoy the soul-stirring beauty of the art form in a way that feels as welcoming and accessible as a jazz or pop show. No knowledge of opera/classical music required!

Featuring opera singer Chichi Enu and pianist Jasmin Lee, this 18+ event will also include a photo booth and pre- and post-concert receptions. The entire experience has been thoughtfully designed to be a fun, carefree night out for grown folks.

Cocktail or date-night attire is encouraged (c’mon, fabulous pics! 😄) but not required. Don’t miss this unique event!

Go to chichienu.com for more info and to buy your tickets. You may also purchase tickets on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lessons-in-joy-self-love-silliness-a-cabaret-concert-registration-1991812902008