Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Alexandria History Museum at the LyceumMore details
This delightfully entertaining evening will transform your relationship with opera and classical music. You’ll get to enjoy the soul-stirring beauty of the art form in a way that feels as welcoming and accessible as a jazz or pop show. No knowledge of opera/classical music required!
Featuring opera singer Chichi Enu and pianist Jasmin Lee, this 18+ event will also include a photo booth and pre- and post-concert receptions. The entire experience has been thoughtfully designed to be a fun, carefree night out for grown folks.
Cocktail or date-night attire is encouraged (c’mon, fabulous pics! 😄) but not required. Don’t miss this unique event!
Go to chichienu.com for more info and to buy your tickets. You may also purchase tickets on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lessons-in-joy-self-love-silliness-a-cabaret-concert-registration-1991812902008
InterestsCommunity, Artists, Events, Live Music, Live performances, Performing arts
NeighborhoodAlexandria
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