M4TR Retrofuture Rockfest at The Renegade

Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
3+ hours of Retrofuture dance vibes from M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution). Our Spotify hits (over 700,000 streams), new originals and cover songs from bands that inspired us – The Cure, The Cars, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, No Doubt, ELO, Toto and more. Our gift to you for the New Year.
SETLIST
1st Hour (Old School)
Death By Selfie
Middle of the Road (Pretenders Cover)
Burning Train
Trolls
Bring Back Hippy Jesus
Desire (U2 Cover)
Why Can’t I Be You (The Cure Cover)
We Better Take It From Here
Just What I Needed (The Cars Cover)
Are You Gonna Be My Girl (Jet Cover)
Angry White Man
One Last Show
SECOND HOUR (Retro-Future Hits)
The Spektre
Sweet Dreams (Eurythmics Cover)
Coup de Grace
Kill The Self
Life Without Her
No Tomorrow
99 Red Balloons (Nena Cover)
Rio (Duran Duran Cover)
Hooks
Just Out of Time
It’s My Life (No Doubt Cover)
Let Love Turn This World Around
THIRD HOUR (Retro-Future Part Deux)
Monkey God (Extended)
Kids in America (Kim Wilde Cover)
Siren Song
Shade of Blue
In It To Win It
Flashdance (Irene Cara Cover)
Call Out To The Nation
Mr. Blue Sky (ELO Cover)
Walk Out On Their World
Africa (Toto Cover)
Fight The Good Fight
