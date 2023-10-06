M4TR Retrofuture Rockfest at The Renegade

3+ hours of Retrofuture dance vibes from M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution). Our Spotify hits (over 700,000 streams), new originals and cover songs from bands that inspired us – The Cure, The Cars, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, No Doubt, ELO, Toto and more. Our gift to you for the New Year.

SETLIST

1st Hour (Old School)

Death By Selfie

Middle of the Road (Pretenders Cover)

Burning Train

Trolls

Bring Back Hippy Jesus

Desire (U2 Cover)

Why Can’t I Be You (The Cure Cover)

We Better Take It From Here

Just What I Needed (The Cars Cover)

Are You Gonna Be My Girl (Jet Cover)

Angry White Man

One Last Show

SECOND HOUR (Retro-Future Hits)

The Spektre

Sweet Dreams (Eurythmics Cover)

Coup de Grace

Kill The Self

Life Without Her

No Tomorrow

99 Red Balloons (Nena Cover)

Rio (Duran Duran Cover)

Hooks

Just Out of Time

It’s My Life (No Doubt Cover)

Let Love Turn This World Around

THIRD HOUR (Retro-Future Part Deux)

Monkey God (Extended)

Kids in America (Kim Wilde Cover)

Siren Song

Shade of Blue

In It To Win It

Flashdance (Irene Cara Cover)

Call Out To The Nation

Mr. Blue Sky (ELO Cover)

Walk Out On Their World

Africa (Toto Cover)

Fight The Good Fight