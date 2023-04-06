Live Music Session featuring Kimbrough & Company

Kimbrough & Company is a consortium of the finest musicians in the Chicago area. It is the vision of its leader and founder, Brent Kimbrough, and the result of his many musical associations through the years.

The concept is simple: bring together seasoned professionals to create a musical hybrid capable of meeting the demands of any appreciative audience.

Kimbrough & Company comes in varied formats depending on the musical needs of the occasion. The band draws from a collective accumulation of backgrounds, disciplines, and educations as diverse as jazz, blues, rock, classical, R&B, and every Latin style and incarnation. Kimbrough & Company has the unique ability to please both listeners and dancers alike. An evening with Kimbrough & Company takes an audience on a non-linear journey from Be-bop, Swing, and Blues all the way to groove-laden Funk and R&B.

Kimbrough & Co. has performed for former Presidents Bill Clinton & Jimmy Carter, Mikhail Gorbachev, and many others