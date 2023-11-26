Latin Fashion Awards

Your contribution will help mothers experience joy knowing their loved ones will receive a gift, even though they may not be present.”

The event will take place on December 1, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Join us in honoring the talented artists who have contributed to the fashion industry. Enjoy live music and cocktails, and be part of a remarkable cause by supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation by Latin Fashion Week.