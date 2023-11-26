Latin Fashion Awards
Friday, December 1, 2023

Latin Fashion Awards

555 13th St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20004, US

The City Club of Washington

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

General admission is $50.00 until November 28, 2023, Reg $75.00 VIP admission is $100.00 until November 28, 2023, Reg $225.00 Experience admission is $225 until November 28, 2023, Reg $500.00

About This Event

Your contribution will help mothers experience joy knowing their loved ones will receive a gift, even though they may not be present.”

The event will take place on December 1, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Join us in honoring the talented artists who have contributed to the fashion industry. Enjoy live music and cocktails, and be part of a remarkable cause by supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation by Latin Fashion Week.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, December 1, 2023 06:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

The City Club of Washington
View Map