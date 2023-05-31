Improv for All – A Workshop for LGBTQ+ Community + Allies

Washington Improv Theater is dedicated to sharing the ideas and spirit of improv with all of DC. WIT’s free introductory Improv For All workshops are high-fun, low-stress classes designed to show you how improvisers create spontaneous, off-the-cuff theater. Our enthusiastic and friendly instructors work to make sure everyone is able to participate in a playful and trusting atmosphere. Whether you are thinking about signing up for one of our eight-week courses, interested in exploring the ideas of improv, or just looking for one night of silly, get-out-of-your-head play, our Improv For All workshops are accessible to anyone and everyone.* You don’t need theater experience. You don’t need to be a “funny person.” Just come in ready to have a good time. Improv is an amazing way to help people connect with each other and have a reignite their sense of play. And we think Washington needs that pretty seriously. So join in on the fun – we offer free Improv For All workshops every month of the year! These workshops are free but registration is required. They tend to fully enroll. Washington Improv Theater strives to ensure its events are accessible to all audiences at our home stage at Source.

Accessibility: This workshop will be held in a handicap accessible venue.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.