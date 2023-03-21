Grain to Glass with Gravitas and Bo & Ivy

Bo & Ivy, DC’s newest female & veteran-owned distillery, will be showcasing their Founder Series & Bourbon which are new to the market at MICHELIN-starred Gravitas. Guests are invited to taste their Gin, Corn Whiskey, Bourbon, and Founder’s Series Whiskey throughout the night. At 6:30pm, the event will start with a cocktail “hour” featuring cocktails and passed bites, followed by a three-course tasting experience. Each dish will be accompanied by a pairing of the spirits.

Dinner will start at 7pm and will last approximately 3 hours.