Global Couture U.S

Global Couture US is not just a runway show — it’s a powerful cultural experience that highlights indigenous communities, haute couture designers, and artisans from across Latin America, Europe, and the United States. With the support of distinguished embassies and cultural organizations, the event offers a platform for fashion that tells stories, preserves traditions, and empowers communities.

🌍 Participating Countries and Designers

🇵🇪 Peru (Host Country) – José Miguel Valdivia

With the special support of H.E. Ambassador Alfredo Ferrero

🇪🇸 Spain – Agatha Ruiz de la Prada

🇵🇾 Paraguay – Represented by Princes Diane Foundation

🇪🇨 Ecuador – Itaya Accessories (Amazonian craftsmanship)

🇨🇷 Costa Rica – Imperio Colonial (artisan collective)

🇵🇦 Panama (Ocú) – Guillermina Montilla (traditional handmade wear)

🇨🇴 Colombia – María Inés Muñoz & Mariana Muñoz (aunt & niece duo)

🇧🇷 Brazil – Maisa Gouvêa

🇲🇽 Mexico – Alonso Máximo

🇩🇴 Dominican Republic – Cristina Núñez

🇮🇹 Italy – Mila Ancheita

🇺🇸 USA (Houston) – Vianka Mansur

🇵🇦 Panama – Tony Vergara

October 25, 2025

Smithsonian, National Postal Museum

Tickets at : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/global-couture-us-tickets-1364475174979?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=wsa&aff=ebdsshwebmobile