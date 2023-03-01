District Fray Magazine, Serenata, Taqueira Las Gemelas and Shop Made in DC present Girls to the Front: A Celebration of Community Building, our second annual event with SHE:DC highlighting powerhouse women of color making incredible waves in D.C. hospitality and our local arts scene. We will be providing a cocktail demo with Andra “AJ” Johnson of Serenata; a carnitas taco-making class with Taqueira Las Gemelas’ Yesenia Neri-Diaz; a mini-arts market curated by Congress Heights Arts and Culture Center; and a one-hour panel championing female leaders in these industries.

JOIN US FOR:

Cocktail or cooking demo + a mini-arts market from 6-7 p.m

Panel from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Mingle from 8:30-9 p.m.

PANEL:

Moderator

Téa Ivanovic: COO + co-founder, Immigrant Food

Panelists

DEMOS:

Taco Class with Chef Yesenia Neri-Diaz of Taqueira Las Gemelas

Includes a tortilla press demonstration and instruction on how to plate carnitas taco (tinga de hongos/mushroom taco is available for vegan or vegetarian guests). At the end of the class, guests will be able to take home their own tortilla press, freshly made in house tortillas (pack of 10), and delicious churros with chocolate sauce.

Cocktail Class with Andra “AJ” Johnson of Serenata

Andra “AJ” Johnson will walk cocktail enthusiasts how to make a signature drink from Serenata’s eclectic menu, featuring Bombay Sapphire as the base spirit. Learn from the expert on how to execute a unique cocktail from home.

——————

Cost:

Panel only: $25 for non-members, $15 for District Fray members

$25 for non-members, $15 for District Fray members Panel + cocktail demo: $55 for non-members, $55 + Serenata swag bag for District Fray members

$55 for non-members, $55 + Serenata swag bag for District Fray members Panel + cooking demo: $85 for non-members, $85 + Taqueira Las Gemelas swag bag for District Fray members

Each attendee will receive one complimentary cocktail from Serenata. $5 of each ticket goes to the SHE:DC fund.

Not a member? Join District Fray today for as little as $4 per month.