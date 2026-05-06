Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn

Sunday, May 10th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
Fit @ Potomac Yard // Free Sunday Afternoon Fitness Series
Center Park
Fraylife Perks
Hi-LawnMore details
Fraylife+ Member Perk: Member-exclusive VIP experience Redemption Info
Join DC Fray and Hi-Lawn for FREE, in-person bingo on Wednesdays this summer at Union Market! Bring your own blanket and relax on the green!
Test your luck with DC Fray + Hi-Lawn at our free bingo nights! Join us on Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. for six or more rounds of bingo + prizes every round. Enjoy exclusive food + drink specials at this incredible rooftop greenspace.
This event is 21+ only. Table Reservations encouraged, walk-ins accepted where space is available.
InterestsBingo, Events, Food + Drink, Fray events
NeighborhoodUnion Market
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