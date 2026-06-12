Live Comedy Show Starring Matt Bergman (Comedy Central)

Friday, June 19, 2026

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub – 3rd Floor Lounge

Arlington, VA

Come early for full Dinner and Drink Service

Headliner: Matt Bergman

Matt Bergman realized his love for comedy in his last year of college where he was pursuing a degree in criminal justice. After graduating he realized he was afraid of criminals and decided stand-up comedy was the way to go.

It was a wise move. Bergman is easily relatable and versatile, a skillset that has opened the door to TV appearances on Gotham Comedy Live, Comedy Central Live, and a Dry Bar Comedy Special.

His recent album “Between You and I” was called “really tough to purchase” by his mother who still doesn’t understand how iTunes works. It was released on Helium Records and can be heard on Sirius/XM.

Featuring:

Dale Dunlap

Dale is a D.C. comic from Northern VA. She’s performed with Joe List, Ian Lara, Jackie Kashian, Peter Revello, and Steve Byrne. She’s a regular at the DC Improv and performs all over the DMV. Dale will enjoy giving you an almost too personal glimpse into her life.

Anwar Ray

Anwar is originally from Philadelphia and has headlined all over the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area. This summer, he will be taking his talents to California to perform at the Burbank Comedy Festival.