National Landing’s popular underground bicycle race series – the Garage Racing National Championships – is returning Friday, April 28, and April 29. Kick off National Bike Month with a happy hour Friday, April 28 at The Freshman from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and receive happy hour drink pricing and complimentary bites then head to the races.

Friday, April 28

Women’s Fixed Gear Championship 6 p.m.

Relay Race Non-Championship 6:45 p.m.

Men’s Fixed Gear Championship 7:45 p.m.

Anything Goes 8:30 p.m.

Hosted in partnership with JBG SMITH and In The Crosshairs, this weekend celebration of bike culture brings people together for a fun day of bike racing for both racers and spectators.