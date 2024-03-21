FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Cardio Kick Class

Sunday, March 24th, 2024 @ 12:00:pm
Holi Festival in Dupont Circle
The Ven Embassy Row Hotel and Dupont Circle
Metropolitan Park at National LandingMore details
Jumpstart your fitness journey with FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series!
Join DC Fray + National Landing on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. from April 10 – May 29 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup:
April 10: Yoga w/ Onelife Fitness
April 17: Yoga w/ Mind Your Body Oasis
April 24: F45 Pentagon Row
May 1: HIIT/Barre
May 8: Hustle DC
May 15: Cardio Kick w/ Potomac Kemp
May 22: Pilates w/ Mind Your Body Oasis
May 29: Hustle DC
Check back soon for September’s schedule. Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot.
