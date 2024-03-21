FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Hustle DC Class

Jumpstart your fitness journey with FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series!

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. from April 10 – May 29 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup:

April 10: Yoga w/ Onelife Fitness

April 17: Yoga w/ Mind Your Body Oasis

April 24: F45 Pentagon Row

May 1: HIIT/Barre

May 8: Hustle DC

May 15: Cardio Kick w/ Potomac Kemp

May 22: Pilates w/ Mind Your Body Oasis

May 29: Hustle DC

Check back soon for September’s schedule. Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot.