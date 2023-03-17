Saturday // Mar 25, 2023

Free Concert Series at Founders Row: Starlight Anthem

110 Founders Ave Falls Church, VA 22046
About this event

Free concerts are coming to Falls Church! 

Connect with your community while enjoying live music. DC Fray and Founders Row are bringing this free, outdoor concert series to the neighborhood on select Saturday nights from March through September. Enjoy food trucks, lawn games, local business specials and a pop-up bar. 

LINEUP
March 25: Starlight Anthem
May 20: Elena La Fulana
July 15: Deanna Dove, Island Girl
September 16: Justin Trawick and The Common Good Duo

ABOUT THE ARTIST
Come check out the rockin’ sounds of the DMV’s best rock and alternative of the ’90s, ’00s and ’10s with Starlight Anthem!

Date and Time

Saturday // Mar 25, 2023, 05:00 pm

Location

Founders Row
