Saturday // Mar 25, 2023
Free Concert Series at Founders Row: Starlight Anthem
110 Founders Ave Falls Church, VA 22046
About this event
Free concerts are coming to Falls Church!
Connect with your community while enjoying live music. DC Fray and Founders Row are bringing this free, outdoor concert series to the neighborhood on select Saturday nights from March through September. Enjoy food trucks, lawn games, local business specials and a pop-up bar.
LINEUP
March 25: Starlight Anthem
May 20: Elena La Fulana
July 15: Deanna Dove, Island Girl
September 16: Justin Trawick and The Common Good Duo
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Come check out the rockin’ sounds of the DMV’s best rock and alternative of the ’90s, ’00s and ’10s with Starlight Anthem!