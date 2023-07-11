Founders Row Fitness Fest

Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
#FrayLife Skate + Date
Kraken Kourts & Skates
Founders Row
Join DC Fray and Founders Row for our Fitness Fest! Tickets include access to the Fitness Sampler featuring three 20-minute fitness activities by local FitFluencers, and the opportunity to meet with other local fitness studios. Get some swag, explore the area’s fitness options and get a good workout in.
The first 25 to sign up will receive an exclusive fitness swag item. Everyone will receive a 60-minute class featuring three different fitness experiences.
Class 1: Jazzercise with Jazzercise Falls Church
Class 2: Crossfit led by Grant Siedschlag of Tinner Hill Crossfit
Class 3: Flow, Stretch & Rest Yoga led by Olivia Jeffers of Karma Yoga
