Founders Row Fitness Fest

Join DC Fray and Founders Row for our Fitness Fest! Tickets include access to the Fitness Sampler featuring three 20-minute fitness activities by local FitFluencers, and the opportunity to meet with other local fitness studios. Get some swag, explore the area’s fitness options and get a good workout in.

The first 25 to sign up will receive an exclusive fitness swag item. Everyone will receive a 60-minute class featuring three different fitness experiences.

Class 1: Jazzercise with Jazzercise Falls Church

Class 2: Crossfit led by Grant Siedschlag of Tinner Hill Crossfit

Class 3: Flow, Stretch & Rest Yoga led by Olivia Jeffers of Karma Yoga