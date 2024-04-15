Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn

Official Fray Event

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn

1309 5th St. NE
Eckington Union Market Ivy City

Hi-Lawn

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Rooftop Bingo Returns! Join DC Fray + Hi-Lawn for our beloved bingo nights happening every Wednesday night from April 17 – October 30 at 7-8 p.m. Get ready for six or more rounds of bingo with exciting prizes every round. Indulge in exclusive food + drink specials while enjoying the stunning rooftop greenspace.

This event is strictly 21+. RSVPs are recommended, walk-ins welcome based on availability.

Tags

Fray eventsBingo

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 07:00 pm

Location

Hi-Lawn
View Map