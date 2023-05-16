Foodelicious Night 2023

MOAPIA is hosting its annual “Foodelicious Night” as part of the 2023 Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month celebrations! Join us and enjoy exciting live cooking demonstrations by two of DC’s AAPI chefs and get a chance to sample authentic Asian cuisine.

This year’s event will feature the following:

Chef Peter Chang, Chang Chang – An award-winning chef and restaurateur long celebrated for serving up some of the most crave-worthy and creative Chinese cuisine, ranging from hot and numbing Sichuan fare & modern Chinese cuisine, to more recently, rediscovering his passion for educating diners on authentic and home-style dishes using traditional Chinese techniques.

Chef Seng Luangrath, Thip Khao – One of the founders of Lao Food Movement, an initiative to encourage Laotian-Americans to preserve and uplift Lao culture. Sheis considered the godmother of Laotian cuisine in America amongst her peers.

Admission is free, but RSVP is REQUIRED.