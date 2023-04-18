Filmfest DC Opening Night

From April 19 through April 30, Filmfest DC returns for its 37th year with a vast array of new and exciting films. As usual, the festival spans across a variety of categories, including World View (international films), Global Rhythms (music), Justice Matters (social justice), Trust No One (thrillers), The Lighter Side (comedy), Shorts and more. Filmfest DC boasts 65 films from 30 countries for 12 action-packed days! In addition, this year Filmfest DC has dramatically increased their community engagement efforts through programming that is even more accessible to all Washingtonians.

Opening night kicks off on April 19th at the Embassy of France (4101 Reservoir Rd, NW) with the DC premiere of Chevalier, a film about Joseph Bologne, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner who rose to improbable heights in French society. A reception will precede the opening night film.