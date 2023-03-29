DuPont Brass Extra Credit Tour at Songbyrd

DuPont Brass is back on the road for their extra credit tour in New York, Atlanta, Raleigh, Richmond, Baltimore, and D.C.

Join them for their home show with featured artists Kyaira, a 28-year-old soul singer/songwriter currently based in Washington, D.C. with unique powerhouse vocals and soothing undertones similar to the likes of Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott, and Ari Lennox.

DuPont Brass is a unique, soulful, brass ensemble hailing from the D.C. Metropolitan Area. Through their training in both classical and contemporary styles, the rising supergroup has developed a sound that mixes varied genres of music, including jazz, hip-hop, and R&B.