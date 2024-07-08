Champagne Chic: A Tasting Masterclass
Thursday, July 25, 2024

Champagne Chic: A Tasting Masterclass

101 Constitution Ave. NW Unit 350, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, US
Capital Hill Capitol Hill Eastern Market

Distilled Spirits Council of the United States

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. Use code FRAY20 for a 20% discount on all tickets.

Come join us for a bubbly-filled evening at the Distilled Spirits Council on Capitol Hill! Whether you’re a champagne connoisseur or just looking to learn more about this luxurious drink, this event is perfect for you. Our expert sommelier from Moet Hennessy will guide you through the world of champagne, teaching you about its history, production, and most importantly, how to taste it like a pro. Get ready to sip, savor, and socialize in style at Champagne Chic!

Thursday, July 25, 2024 06:30 pm
Doors open at 06:15 pm

Distilled Spirits Council of the United States
