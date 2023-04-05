DC BRAU A Cat’s Life Rescue: BINGO Benefit

Join A Cat’s Life Rescue (ACLR) for 10 rounds of bingo at DC Brau on April 16! There will be tons of fun prizes—like luxurious automatic litter boxes—great beer, and a ton of kitty fanatics. $20 buys you 10 bingo cards during the event from 2-4. It’s also DC Brau’s birthday weekend, which means there will be even more fun! What more could you ask for?