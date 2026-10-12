Creating While Black: DC

About This Event

Join Zuri Productions for the free world premiere of Creating While Black: Washington, DC, a powerful documentary celebrating the artists, storytellers, and cultural visionaries who have shaped the legacy of Chocolate City. Featuring acclaimed voices including Jason Reynolds, Marjuan Canady, and Chela Mitchell, the documentary takes audiences inside DC's vibrant Black creative community, exploring the impact of gentrification, cultural preservation, and the importance of protecting the stories and traditions that define the city. Be among the first to experience this compelling documentary, followed by a special conversation with the filmmakers and featured creatives. Hear the stories behind the film, connect with DC's artistic community, and explore the past, present, and future of Black creativity in the nation's capital. EVENT DETAILS Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026 Time: 6:30–8:00 p.m. Location: Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Washington, DC Admission: Free and open to the public. Presented in partnership with HumanitiesDC and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate the voices, creativity, and cultural contributions that make DC extraordinary. Reserve your free seat and be part of the conversation!