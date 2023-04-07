Ciel Social Club x District Hemp CBD cocktail collaboration

District Hemp Botanicals and Ciel Social Club are teaming up for a chill end to your 4/20 weekend. On Sunday, April 23 from 2pm – 9pm, cap off 4/20 by swinging by the K Street rooftop bar for District Hemp CBD infused cocktails such as Head in the Clouds, a hibiscus tea margarita (tequila, hibiscus CBD tea infused agave syrup, orange liquor, and lime).

Known as one of the region’s leading WOC-owned destinations for CBC wellness products, with multiple locations in the DMV, the botanicals brand will be on-site offering up infusions and samples all day. A proud member of the i-71 Committee, a non-profit working to pass socially conscious cannabis legislation in D.C., proceeds from every CBD drink on the menu that day will benefit the committee’s continued work and upcoming charity events.