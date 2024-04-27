Bad Medicine’s Comedy Cabaret
Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Bad Medicine’s Comedy Cabaret

1140 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20036, US
Downtown

DC Improv Comedy Club

All sales are final. Refunds and exchanges are offered only when a show is canceled or rescheduled.

About This Event

Kick up your heels at Bad Medicine’s COMEDY CABARET extravaganza at the DC Improv Comedy Club on Tuesday, May 21st. Revel in the sights and sounds of this entertaining musical revue, with songs, dance and sketch comedy that will have you shouting, “Encore!”

Inspired by Saturday Night Live, Bad Medicine is DC’s premier sketch comedy troupe. Trained by the Upright Citizens Brigade and Second City, their comedy focuses on the absurdity of life. For more than half a decade, Bad Medicine has performed at North American festivals like Montreal Sketchfest, NYC Sketchfest, Chicago Sketchfest, and Sketchfest Seattle. They also produce award-winning short comedy films, and a podcast about the craft of sketch comedy called Sketch Nerds.

Comedy

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 07:30 pm
Doors open at 06:45 pm

DC Improv Comedy Club
