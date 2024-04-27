Kick up your heels at Bad Medicine’s COMEDY CABARET extravaganza at the DC Improv Comedy Club on Tuesday, May 21st. Revel in the sights and sounds of this entertaining musical revue, with songs, dance and sketch comedy that will have you shouting, “Encore!”

Inspired by Saturday Night Live, Bad Medicine is DC’s premier sketch comedy troupe. Trained by the Upright Citizens Brigade and Second City, their comedy focuses on the absurdity of life. For more than half a decade, Bad Medicine has performed at North American festivals like Montreal Sketchfest, NYC Sketchfest, Chicago Sketchfest, and Sketchfest Seattle. They also produce award-winning short comedy films, and a podcast about the craft of sketch comedy called Sketch Nerds.