Thursday Night Laughs | Comedy @ Saint-Ex

Thursday, May 16, 2024

1847 14th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20020, US
U Street

Saint-Ex

$15 Early Bird $20 General Admission

About This Event

THIS THURSDAY join us for a night of hilarious comedy feat. L.A.’s own… DC ERVIN (Last Comic Standing) and hosted by HBO’s Tommy Taylor Jr.

This and every Third-Thursday of the month, we invite you to an exclusive comedy experience featuring the nation’s best comedians (as seen on HBO, Comedy Central, and Netflix)… along with DC’s Best Happy Hour sponsored by Jack Daniels (which means free drinks* while they last)!

Also enjoy a curated Caribbean-inspired food menu, all the laughs, and complimentary admission to the after-party. Pretty much all the vibes you can handle on a Thursday…and you never know which celebrities may drop in!

Date

Thursday, May 16, 2024 06:26 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

Saint-Ex
