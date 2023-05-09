Annual Capital Fringe Festival

In 2023, the Capital Fringe Festival will feature almost entirely original theatre, dance, and unclassifiable productions with a total of 275 cast and crew members, 75% of whom are from the DMV area and 25% from other states across the country.

This year’s productions open up an exploration into an array of human experiences. ranging from the tragic Knickerbocker Theatre collapse to lighthearted brunch humor, from grappling with dementia and skin cancer to the comedic relief of stand-up performances. There is a new two-person Romeo & Juliet and stories influenced by Indigenous, Black, Queer, and Femme perspectives to a musical deep dive into legends of bluegrass music. All shows run for 50 – 75 minutes.

The festival will take place in two unoccupied office properties in Georgetown, equipped with four stages, as well as two additional stages at the Edlavitch DCJCC and Theater J. Performances will run July 12-23. Event venue Powerhouse in Georgetown will serve as the community bar space with free live music and community space for festival-goers and participants.

Mark your calendars for June 21 when the full festival schedule will be released and tickets will go on sale.