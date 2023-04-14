Anniversary Bash at DC Brau

In celebration of DC Brau’s 12th anniversary, they will be launching new packaging and a party to go with it at their NE brewery. Enjoy the area’s finest brew while jamming to the awesome tunes of Jerry Garcia!

The new look aims to maintain the same recognizable feel of DC Brau that customers have come to love, but with a more modern twist.

The anniversary party promises to be a fantastic event for brewery fans. Attendees can expect a day full of fun, live music, food trucks, and of course, plenty of beer. The event will be family-friendly and open to all ages, so that everyone can join in on the celebration.

DC Brau Brewing, the first production brewery in the District of Columbia since the 1950s, is celebrating its 12 year anniversary with its first ever package refresh launching this May.