Anees’ Hometown Finale

anees, the DMV’s hottest new music sensation, is set to deliver an unforgettable performance as part of the highly anticipated grand finale of his Summer Camp Album Tour. The local independent artist’s show is Monday, July 3, at Echostage. With a capacity to host 3,000 fans, this show promises to be the pinnacle of his nationwide 26-city tour, showcasing anees’ incredible artistry and captivating stage presence alongside his band and a powerful opening act, Michael Minelli.

anees, known for his ability to seamlessly blend genres and create irresistible hooks, has taken the music world by storm with his chart-topping hits “Sun and Moon,” “Leave Me,” and charismatic performances. anees recently made history when he became the first international artist to ever top the Billboard charts in the Philippines, holding the number one spot for nearly two months straight.

anees’ debut album, Summer Camp, was released on May 19th, and, on the first day, was noted as a top 10 debut album on Spotify. anees’ Summer Camp Album Tour, his third concert tour, has been an exhilarating journey across the United States, with 26 shows in just 40 days, captivating American audiences nationwide with his infectious vibes. Now, as the tour reaches its conclusion, anees is thrilled to bring the celebration back to his hometown, where it all began.