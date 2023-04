Enjoy artwork from local artists this Spring.

Together, in partnership with the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District (BID), The DC Arts Center is proud to present the 2023 Admo Art Walk — a free, new way to experience art! Every year, local businesses in Adams Morgan are partnered with local artists in DC, who are invited to display their work all month long in the business’ storefront. The result is a neighborhood-wide public art exhibition where Adams Morgan becomes your own personal art gallery!