Saturday, June 24, 2023

Abdu Ali

336 Randolph Pl. NE, DC
Brentwood

STABLE Arts

Join us for a special sonic sermon dedicated to the ferocity and divine energy of Black queerness with artist and writer Abdu Mongo Ali, a Baltimore-based musician, writer, and multidisciplinary artist who works in sound, collaboration, video, and performance. Ali’s work often interrogates ideas of race, gender, and sexuality that manifest as poetic inquiries of identity, promoting liberation from oppressive ideologies and encouraging self-marginalized peoples to be self-determined.

Saturday, June 24, 2023 06:00 pm

STABLE Arts
