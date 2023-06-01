Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 2:00:pm
Moveius Contemporary Ballet presents IMPRESSIONS
Dance Loft on 14
STABLE ArtsMore details
Join us for a special sonic sermon dedicated to the ferocity and divine energy of Black queerness with artist and writer Abdu Mongo Ali, a Baltimore-based musician, writer, and multidisciplinary artist who works in sound, collaboration, video, and performance. Ali’s work often interrogates ideas of race, gender, and sexuality that manifest as poetic inquiries of identity, promoting liberation from oppressive ideologies and encouraging self-marginalized peoples to be self-determined.
InterestsLive performances
Share with friends