“A Night at the Winery” with Familia Fernandez Rivera Winery

Join Raquel Ortega at MICHELIN-Starred Imperfecto while she teaches guests about wines from the Familia Fernandez Rivera Winery in her new wine dinner series, “A Night at the Winery.” The winery was founded in the 1970’s by Alejandro Fernandez, who is a founding father of the Ribera del Duero region in Spain, and considered the “master” of Tempranillo. Guests can also expect cuisine from Enrique Limardo, which is paired to perfection with each new wine, and will “taste the legacy” of the family’s wine.