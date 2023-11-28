7th Annual Art & Things Holiday Market

Join us for the 7th Art & Things Holiday Market at The Stew! Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 from 12-4pm at 925 Emerson St NW, Washington, DC.

Jen Pape and Rose Jaffe are opening their studio doors to 25 fellow artists to create an intimate, curated shopping experience. Come chat with the creators, learn about their processes, and get connected with their stories. When you find that spectacular something, you can bask in the joy of knowing you are investing back into our community, allowing more opportunities for creative expression. How delightfully dandy is that?

Come pop in for this art filled weekend and shop around for some truly one of a kind goodies!