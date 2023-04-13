Do you want to take a Munchies tour of Washington, D.C.? This 420 Food Week, thanks to NCF’s amazing restaurant and food truck partners, you can!

The National Cannabis Festival is more than just a music event. Visitors from all over the country convene to celebrate, learn, and find community in cannabis. With the influx of attendees in mind, this year the National Cannabis Festival launches 420 Food Week, a new initiative where some of the city’s most coveted restaurants offer new and special menu items and pricing in the week leading up to the festival, April 15-April 21. Also in the week leading up to the festival, 420 Week commences, offering workshops, demonstrations, unique experiences, comedy shows, and more at venues across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

All Participating Locations: