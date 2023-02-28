2nd Floor Sessions: The Ladies of Thompson Italian

Celebrate Women’s History Month with our Second Floor Sessions: a special series of dining experiences hosted on the 2nd floor of Hank’s Oyster Bar, Old Town, Alexandria.

Happening every Sunday in March, these one-of-a-kind events feature Hank’s Oyster Bar’s Chef and Owner Jamie Leeds in partnership with some incredible women in food & beverage, full of great food, great drinks, and great conversation.

Sunday, March 26th Lucy Dakwar, Sarah Ewald, and and Katherine Thompson, Thompson Italian

The last but certainly not the least of our Women’s Month sessions! Executive Chef Lucy Dakwar, Chef de Cuisine Sarah Ewald, and Chef/Owner Katherine Thompson of Thompson Italian will partner with Jamie Leeds on an epic 5 course dinner. Beverage pairings and a la carte options will be available for purchase.

$5 per ticket will go towards Re:HER a national non-profit driven by women and non-binary restaurateurs on a mission to empower and advance women, women of color, indigenous women, LGBTQ+ identifying women, and nonbinary food and beverage entrepreneurs.

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm