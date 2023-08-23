2000’s Party at Howl at the Moon

Oops…We did it again! 2000’s Night is back at Howl at the Moon D.C. on 9/22/23!

Come bring your “2000’s Hits” playlist to life, and sing and dance your heart out to your favorite songs.

We’re featuring: Coors Light, NUTRL, Peach Ring Shots and 32oz & 86oz Fruit Roll Up Buckets!

21+ | Doors at 6pm, show starts at 7pm | $10 cover at the door.

See you on the dance floor!