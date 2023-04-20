14 Stories of New Hope! Go Over The Edge!

Join us in The Landing Zone to cheer on 90 volunteer rappellers as they climb down the 14-story Hilton Arlington National Landing on May 5, 2023! Grab a drink, stop by our food trucks, and support New Hope Housing and our mission to end homelessness in Northern Virginia!

Want to rappel yourself? The first 90 fundraisers to raise a minimum of $1,000 in donations will earn a spot to go Over The Edge. All money raised will go toward New Hope Housing’s supportive housing programs. (NHH is a 501c3 nonprofit and most donations are tax-deductible). Sign up and learn more at otenewhope.com.

All are welcome to join us from 9 am to 5 pm in The Landing Zone to enjoy drinks from The Bartique and entertainment as you cheer on rappellers. Fun, Games, and Raffles, too! Bring your friends!