Friday, May 5, 2023

14 Stories of New Hope! Go Over The Edge!

2399 Richmond Highway Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington

Hilton Arlington National Landing

Join us in The Landing Zone to cheer on 90 volunteer rappellers as they climb down the 14-story Hilton Arlington National Landing on May 5, 2023! Grab a drink, stop by our food trucks, and support New Hope Housing and our mission to end homelessness in Northern Virginia!

Want to rappel yourself? The first 90 fundraisers to raise a minimum of $1,000 in donations will earn a spot to go Over The Edge. All money raised will go toward New Hope Housing’s supportive housing programs. (NHH is a 501c3 nonprofit and most donations are tax-deductible). Sign up and learn more at otenewhope.com.

All are welcome to join us from 9 am to 5 pm in The Landing Zone to enjoy drinks from The Bartique and entertainment as you cheer on rappellers. Fun, Games, and Raffles, too! Bring your friends!

Friday, May 5, 2023 09:00 am
Doors open at 9:00 am

Hilton Arlington National Landing
