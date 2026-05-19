Live Comedy in Arlington, VA Starring Ryan Donahue (HBO, Kimmel)

Friday, May 29, 2026

8pm (Doors open at 7)

Crystal City Sports Pub – 3rd Floor Lounge

Arlington, VA

Come early for full Dinner and Drink Service

Headliner: Ryan Donahue

Ryan Donahue is a comedian, writer, and actor based in New York City. He’s been featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live, HBO’s Crashing, and Pause With Sam Jay, where he was nominated for multiple WGA awards as a staff writer. As a stand up, Ryan has toured with Norm Macdonald, appeared on Stavvy’s World and The Adam Friedland Show, and his recent set with Don’t Tell Comedy has amassed over two million views on YouTube. Also, his grandparents tell him he should meet David Letterman. If anyone has seen David, please relay this information to him. Thank you.

Featuring: Daphne London

Daphne London is a singer songwriter from central Pennsylvania. She gives a unique blend of sweet melodic comedy with her guitar. Daughter of an immigrant, she was taught to perform at a young age and has been perfecting her own style of acoustic comedy jams. She performs in Maryland DC and Pennsylvania, with appearances at the DC Improv, Kennedy center and Punchline Philly. For more information on upcoming show dates check out her Instagram @lonesomelittleraindrop

Dubray Kinney Jr

Dubray Kinney Jr. is a Baltimore-based standup comic who’s featured and opened for a number of comics including Ryan Goodcase, Joe List, Bo Johnson, Pauly Shore and Kristina Hutchinson. He’s planning on being funny tonight.