WANDERLAND – A MARYLAND CRAFT BEVERAGE FESTIVAL

Photos by Mark Raker

October 4th marks the debut of something completely different in Maryland’s festival scene. Wanderland, a new craft beverage festival, is taking over Symphony Woods at Merriweather Park in Columbia from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., promising an experience that goes way beyond your typical beer festival.

The Brewers Association of Maryland is behind this ambitious new event, working with CoFestCo to create what they’re calling an “immersive tasting adventure.” Instead of cramming everything into one big field, Wanderland uses the natural paths through Symphony Woods to create different discovery zones. Visitors follow trails that wind between trees, finding different Maryland regions represented along the way.

“Over the years, we’ve heard from breweries that aren’t centrally located that it’s tough to see the value in events that don’t bring people closer to their taprooms,” organizers explained. “By clustering our makers by region, we’re showing the public that these aren’t just breweries – they’re destinations.”

The festival breaks Maryland into five regions, each getting its own space in the woods. The Capital Region includes Denizens, Brewers Alley from Frederick, Monocacy Brewing, Silver Branch Brewing, and more. Brett Robison is particularly excited about the festival’s unique approach. “We’re thrilled to be pouring Silver Branch at the 1st Annual Wanderland and even more excited that the festival has its very own mascot!”. “We can’t wait to meet fans and share Silver Branch in true Wanderland style during this amazing experience.” Central Maryland brings together producers from around Baltimore and Annapolis, including Checkerspot, Union Brewing, Heavy Seas, and Monument City Brewing. The Eastern Shore breweries are being represented by Ten Eyck Brewing Company from Queenstown and Burley Oak from Berlin, while Southern Maryland features Everyday Saint Brewhouse. Western Maryland rounds out the group with breweries like Antietam Brewery and Thick and Thin.

But beer isn’t the only star here. With 50 craft alcohol vendors total, fifteen distilleries, eight wineries, and a meadery will join the mix. That means visitors can taste their way through Maryland-made spirits, wines, and honey wines alongside craft beer selections. This setup allows you to figuratively walk from one end of Maryland to the other, tasting the diverse styles and approaches from each region.

The festival brings together a serious food scene too, featuring 15 food trucks, half a dozen artisan food vendors, and another 30 small businesses and artisan vendors positioned throughout different areas. Organizers are announcing the complete food lineup soon, but several highlights are already confirmed, including Althea’s Almost Famous, Pop-up Poutine, Cazbar & HomeSlyce, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Menke Boys BBQ, Tasty Empanadas, and Deli-ish. FireFly Farms brings their award-winning cheeses, which make a real difference when trying different beers and wines. Vendors will help people figure out what pairs well together.

Symphony Woods covers 40 acres in Columbia, right next to the Merriweather Post Pavilion complex. It’s basically a big wooded park with tons of mature trees that’ll keep you cool on what hopefully will be a beautiful October day. There are open spots scattered throughout where you can grab some space to chill, and the whole thing is connected by walking trails, so you’re never fighting through crowds to get around.

The Chrysalis sits right in the middle of everything. This outdoor pavilion normally hosts summer concerts, but for Wanderland, it becomes the festival’s main stage. The curved metal structure creates an organic shape that fits into the surrounding trees, making even smaller acts feel special.

The music lineup covers substantial ground.. Lee Fields has been making soul music since the 1960s, working with everyone from Sharon Jones to his own band The Expressions. His classic voice and energetic stage presence should create something memorable under the Chrysalis.

SNACKTIME started as street performers in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square, building crowds with their mix of brass instruments and infectious energy. They blend funk, hip-hop, and jazz in ways that keep people moving, fitting perfectly with a festival designed for wandering and discovery.

Ed Hough’s Dead Collective handles the local connection. Hough has been part of Baltimore’s music scene for years, and his take on Grateful Dead songs brings together local musicians who know how to jam, giving visitors something connected to the area.

Families don’t have to worry about being left out. Kids 12 and under get in free, and there’s a dedicated family zone with games and fall crafts. The festival offers family passes to make it easier for parents to bring everyone along.

The festival format encourages taking time instead of rushing through everything. After checking in and getting your tasting cup, you can spend the day wandering between regions, listening to music, and discovering favorites. There are plenty of non-alcoholic options for designated drivers and anyone who prefers not to drink, plus special WanderPods for groups wanting privacy.

The Brewers Association of Maryland decided to try this format after hearing feedback from previous events. “We kept hearing that people were looking for something different,” they explained. “The events landscape is changing, and we need to change with it. We wanted to create something that leans into exploration and discovery, and that feels family-friendly too.”

Instead of doing the same thing again, organizers looked at what was working. “This year, The Hops & Harvest Fest and the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival are joining forces to create something entirely new,” festival partners explained. “Wanderland brings together the best elements of both events and elevates them into a more immersive, more intentional celebration of Maryland’s craft beverage and tourism scenes.” Combining them creates something bigger than either event could manage alone.

Tickets are available now at wanderlandmd.com. This fresh approach is a fun way to showcase Maryland’s craft beverages.

Photos from other BAM events by Mark Raker: