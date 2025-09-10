Vote Tailgate Ted as the Commanders Fan of the Year

Tailgate Ted isn’t just any die-hard Washington Commanders fan…he’s the heart and soul of the team’s gameday spirit. As Executive Chef of the legendary Hail BBQ tailgate, Ted has been turning FedExField’s parking lot into the most beloved pre-game destination for over two decades.

Who is Tailgate Ted?

Rooted deeply in fandom, Ted grew up watching the Redskins with his father, who finally snagged season tickets in 2001 and has since not missed a single home game.

He started Hail BBQ back in 1999, and every week crafts a unique, delicious menu inspired by the visiting team’s region—think lobster rolls for the Patriots, brisket for Texans, and more.

Beyond food, he’s a community cornerstone: media appearances on FOX 5 and NBC Sports Washington, co-host of the “DMV Mess Hall” podcast, and inducted into the Pro Football Ultimate Fan Association in Canton, Ohio.

Why His Tailgate Matters

Hail BBQ is more than just a tailgate. It’s a family reunion . Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a curious opponent’s supporter, you’ll be greeted with hospitality, community, and a feast.

The tailgate isn’t profit-driven. Instead, it runs on goodwill and donations, with proceeds going straight toward that week’s charitable cause: from clothes drives to supporting veterans or local nonprofits.

Organized, inclusive, and thoughtful: RSVPs open 10 days before each game; tailgate is food-only (BYOB for beverages), and all leftover funds are donated to charity.

Why You Should Vote for Tailgate Ted

Voting for Tailgate Ted as Commanders Fan of the Year is a nod to the incredible community, generosity, and spirit he brings every game day. He’s unconditionally dedicated, tirelessly kind, and turns every tailgate into a celebration of what football and fandom should be all about.