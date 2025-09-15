The Greater Washington Region Heart Walk Has Something for Everyone

The American Heart Association, Greater Washington Region is on a mission to bring the community together to build healthier hearts throughout the DMV and across the globe. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States – and its risk factors are increasing among young people. Every year, the DC Heart Walk brings together thousands of supporters to give our mission a big boost.

On Saturday, November 1st, we’re headed to the National Mall to get hearts pumping, raise lifesaving funds and drive breakthroughs in science, policy and care. This is a great opportunity for DC Fray players to come together for a day of fitness and purpose!

Here’s what’s in store at this year’s Heart Walk:

Walk along the iconic DC monuments. There are 1-mile and 3-mile route options, which are great for anyone recovering from one of the fall running races or just getting their steps in with friends.

Celebrate your strides – the steps you take and the progress we’ve made for hearts everywhere – with a post-walk festival featuring music, games and giveaways.

Bring your little ones and furry friends! There’s a special kid zone, pet party and a chance to parade your pups onstage.

Learn a lifesaving skill. The Heart Walk is all about expanding the Nation of Lifesavers by teaching more people hands-only CPR. There will be a special CPR learning section where you can learn how to be a lifesaver in case of cardiac arrest.

Celebrate survivors. The Heart Walk is powered by survivors who’ve overcome heart events and heart conditions. We celebrate survivors of all ages and walks of life with a special survivor lane at the finish line.

Bring your friends, family, colleagues and community together. Registering for the Heart Walk is free, and team coaches can qualify for special fundraising incentives. Hitting fundraising milestones qualifies you for exclusive Heart Association swag.

We need you to lead the DC Fray community at Heart Walk! Reach out to [email protected] if you’re interested in becoming a team coach or sign up as an individual here.

Can’t make it on November 1st? Donate here to support the event and our lifesaving mission.

Written by Lauren Verrill, Associate Vice President of Development for the American Heart Association, Greater Washington Region