Summer Vibes Only: Why Your Next Sunday Funday Should Be with the DC Polo Society

Sundays are for brunch, good vibes, and now polo.

Back for another season of champagne clinks, chic fits, and thundering hooves, the DC Polo Society Summer Vibes Social Series is making its triumphant return to the beautiful open fields of Congressional Polo Club in Poolesville, Maryland. Yes, that’s right, just an hour outside the city, your countryside escape awaits. And spoiler alert: it’s anything but boring.

So… What Actually Is Polo?

If you’ve never seen polo IRL, think high-speed chess on horseback. Each team has four players galloping across a massive field (equal to 9 full size football fields), swinging mallets to score goals with a small white ball. The horses (called “ponies” even though they’re full-sized athletes) are incredible to watch. They’re fast, agile, and trained to stop and turn on a dime. It’s one of the oldest team sports in the world, and it’s thrilling to witness up close.

Not only do you get front-row access to the action, but at DC Polo Society, you get it with a drink in hand, your crew beside you, and photo-ready scenery.

When’s It Happening?

The Summer Vibes Social Series runs on select Sundays throughout the summer. Gates open at 1:30 PM, and the matches kick off at 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM. Here’s the 2025 schedule:

📅 June 22nd – RSVP Here

📅 July 20th – RSVP Here

📅 August 3rd – RSVP Here

📅 September 14th – RSVP Here



Come for the Polo, Stay for the Vibes

Here’s what you’re really signing up for:

🥂 The Tailgate Scene – Bring your own picnic masterpiece with a tailgate ticket that includes as many people as you can fit in your car (safely of course). Bring the picnic energy, your best friends, and your most Instagrammable snacks.

🎟️ General Admission: Claim your spot and hang all afternoon. This gives you access to the full field with food trucks and cash bar so all you need to worry about is enjoying the beautiful drive to the field.

✨ VIP Tickets: Want a little more luxe in your life? VIP includes shaded lounge areas, premium bar access, and the kind of service that’ll make your Sunday feel like a special occasion.

🍔 Food + Drinks: Each match features an on-site bar and local food trucks which makes planning a breeze.

🎧 Music: Enjoy live music from local bands, lawn games, and a good vibes all afternoon

👒 The Fashion: Polo is your excuse to go all-in on your summer wardrobe. Sundresses, linen shirts, bold prints, and yes, big hats and seersucker if you dare. It’s giving Kentucky Derby vibes.

Fraylife Member Perks

Fraylife+ Members: Enjoy two complimentary tickets and some extra onsite goodies as part of your membership! Not yet a member? Join as a member and register for the event at the same time through our Fraylife+ Member portal here!

Fraylife+ membership comes complete with fun experiences like this, other ticket giveaways to professional sporting events and activities around the city and so much more.

Thinking about attending but need two-way transportation? Indicate interest in purchasing a ticket for bus transportation to and from the venue here. If we get enough interest we will coordinate a bus and notify you!

Stay Connected

Want to learn more about DC Polo Society? Head to our website, follow us on Instagram at @dcpolosociety, and sign up for our email list for updates and exclusive offers.

Whether you’re coming once or making it your go-to Sunday plan, tag your countryside adventures using #FrayLife and #DCFray to share the vibes. We’ll see you fieldside.