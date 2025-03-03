Find Your Sunday Vibe at DC Polo Society 2025

Find Your Sunday Vibe at DC Polo Society!

Escape to the countryside for an afternoon of polo, music, and fun with DC Polo Society, a partnership between Congressional Polo Club & DC Fray.

Tickets include General Admission, VIP, and Tailgating, perfect for your Sundays afternoon vibes.

Event dates are set and ticket sales will launch shortly!

Want to stay in the loop? Join the DC Polo Society Newsletter to get exclusive updates on upcoming events and ticket sales announcements.

2025 Event Dates: Save the date!