Snallygaster: DC’s Legendary Beer Festival Returns With Brewers From Around the World

Photos by Mark Raker

Every October, something magical happens on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC. For one day, the street transforms into a beer lover’s paradise where 8,000 people gather to sample some of the world’s best craft beers while the Capitol building looms in the background. This is Snallygaster, and after 13 years, it’s still the District’s most anticipated beer event.

This year brings 450 different beers from 175 breweries, ranging from tiny European operations that normally only serve their local villages to powerhouse American craft breweries that beer geeks travel across the country to visit. The variety is staggering, and that’s exactly the point. Greg Engert is the Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s beverage director. As the force behind some of DC’s most respected beer bars, including ChurchKey and The Sovereign, Engert knows his beers. With his team, he applies that same careful curation to Snallygaster.

About 35 new breweries join the lineup each year, which unfortunately means some previous participants can’t return. One thing that makes Snallygaster unique is that beer fans have the opportunity to meet brewers from all over. “We have increasingly seen our brewer attendance explode over the years,” Engert says. “More brewers are making the trip. We’re especially seeing brewers from overseas make the trip.” The organizers strategically place beer stations throughout the festival footprint to prevent bottlenecks and keep crowds moving smoothly. Engert explained, “By having that many options, we can really spread the crowd out.”

The location on Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 7th Streets gives organizers plenty of room to spread out vendors, stages, and seating areas. The urban setting enhances the experience, and Metro access means nobody has to drive.

Walking through the festival feels like taking a tour through the best beer regions in the world. Belgian classics like Cantillon and Rodenbach pour next to cutting-edge American breweries like Equilibrium, Trillium, and Fidens. This year features particularly rare finds from Germany’s Franconia region, where small family breweries like Spezial make traditional lagers and smoke beers that rarely travel beyond their own towns.

“We like to have a nice representation of local, other American brewers, and the international scene,” Engert explains. “Another thing is that we want this to kind of be a reflection of what’s happening in the industry, and of what’s new and interesting.”

Notable newcomers include Hill Farmstead making its Snallygaster debut, along with international additions like Ārpus from Latvia, Young Master from China, and Augustiner-Bräu from Germany. Some new American entries include Cigar City, Goldfinger, MiLuna and Absolem Cider, while some more local debuts feature RAR from Maryland and Blindhouse and Mieza from Virginia.

“Another amazing thing about Snallygaster is that most brewers are in attendance and pouring their beers, telling their stories and hanging with our guests all day long,” Engert says.

For breweries, showcasing their beers at Snallygaster is a privilege. Jared Pulliam from DC’s Lost Generation Brewing puts it this way: “It’s like getting to play for the New York Philharmonic. When you’re pouring next to some of these heavy hitters, to even be in the room with those folks is an honor.”

Lost Generation will pour a collaborative hazy double IPA called “Nothing Here for Death to Take” that they originally brewed with Everywhere Brewing from Los Angeles, plus their German Pilsner “Rise Now.” The collaboration tells its own story about how Snallygaster brings brewers together. Last year, the Everywhere crew came to DC for the festival and brewed the collaboration beer at Lost Generation’s facility.

With about a dozen breweries, the west is well represented. Matt Storm from Fast Fashion Brewing in Seattle makes the trip every year, often bringing beers that East Coast drinkers never get to try. “Being a West Coast brewery, it’s fun to bring something that people on the East Coast don’t get often,” Storm says. He’s planning to bring fresh hop beer this year, possibly hand-carrying it on the plane to ensure maximum freshness.

Music runs through the entire day on two stages. Go-go legends Trouble Funk bring five decades of DC music history to the festival, while The Pietasters deliver their signature ska and soul sound. Newer acts include DC’s Massey and Baltimore indie pop band The Smashing Times. DJs keep the energy flowing throughout the day, and Mobius Records runs a vinyl pop-up shop while providing DJ sets between performances.

A podcast stage adds another layer to the entertainment, with DC Beer hosting live recordings with visiting brewers throughout the festivities.

More than 20 food trucks offer everything from Big Cheese sandwiches and Money Muscle BBQ to Asian options like Phowheels and Sambal Truck. Rocky Ice Cream handles dessert needs, while Twenty Twelve Coffee keeps the caffeine flowing.

Shop Made in DC creates a maker market featuring local artisans selling DC apparel, jewelry, hot sauce, and handmade candles. Interactive craft stations let visitors make trucker hats, bag charms, and custom Snallygaster tote bags.

Kids get their own dedicated zone featuring bounce houses, arts and crafts, and play areas. Parents who don’t drink can grab non-alcoholic beers or seltzers. Arcadia staff will make free flower crowns while sharing information about their programs.

Many people walking around with their tasting glasses don’t know that buying a ticket to Snallygaster does more than just get you into a great party. The festival raises more money for Arcadia, a local nonprofit doing interesting work around food and farming, than any other single event. Arcadia runs programs that bring DC-area school kids out to working farms to see how food gets made, operates mobile farmers markets in underserved neighborhoods, and helps veterans transition into agriculture careers. Snallygaster is community support disguised as a really good time.

Admission includes unlimited tastings of beer, wine, cider, and cocktails, plus a commemorative glass. VIP Basilisk passes add two hours of early access, crucial for rare beers that might run out before general admission starts at 2 PM. Organizers expect another sellout, so advance tickets are essential.

“We are always looking for ways to increase the guest experience,” Engert explains. This year brings some improvements attendees will appreciate, including: more restrooms, additional seating and shade areas, increased water stations, and faster entry processing. After 13 years, Snallygaster has found its rhythm. The combination of world-class beer curation, solid live music, quality food, and meaningful community impact creates something that goes beyond typical festival offerings. October 11 promises another day where Pennsylvania Avenue becomes the center of the craft beer universe, right in the heart of the nation’s capital.

Photos by Mark Raker: