Photo Gallery: Mötley Crüe + Poison at Nationals Park // 6.22.22

After 669 Covid-delayed days, The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison finally rolled into Nationals Park. Poison, the unapologetic kings of glam, set the tone staying true to who they have always been – the ultimate party band. From “Talk Dirty to Me” to “Unskinny Bop,” Poison played all of their hits, finishing their frenzied hour-long set with “Nothin’ But a Good Time.”

After an almost 90-minute lightning delay, which cut Def Leppard’s set short, Mötley Crüe hit the stage tearing through classics like “Wild Side,” Shout at the Devil,” and “Live Wire” in the pouring rain. The Crüe sent fans home happy, albeit drenched, closing out a memorable night with “Kickstart My Heart” and vowing to return to D.C. again. Photos by Rich Kessler.

