Photo Gallery: A Glimpse of Fray Summer + Cirque Du Soleil

Catch a glimpse of some of our top summer highlights, including an exclusive backstage tour of Cirque du Soleil in Montreal and a one-on-one with World Culture Festival’s Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

BACKSTAGE WITH CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

We were granted exclusive backstage access before a performance of “Echo” in the Cirque du Soleil Montreal Grand Chapiteau this July, where cover photographer Tony Powell was able to mingle with the performers and capture some candids as they warmed up and got into full makeup and costume for the evening performance. Read more about “Echo” — and learn more about its upcoming performance dates in the DMV — in our September issue cover story by Editor-in-Chief Monica Alford. Photos by Tony Powell.

A GLIMPSE OF FRAY SUMMER

Our Managing Editor M.K. Koszycki and Editor-in-Chief Monica Alford with World Culture Festival Founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (photographed by Jennifer Chase); artists Amber Proctor, Alexi Abi-Mikhael and Lydia Corbett (photographed by Mariah Miranda); Chela Mitchell at her new gallery space in Union Market District (photographed by Mariah Miranda); and two FrayLife players skating at one of our Skate & Date events at Kraken Kourts & Skates in July. Photos by Jennifer Chase + Mariah Miranda.

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.