Coming Home: Lost Generation Brewing

There’s something about old factories and disused warehouses that seem to attract breweries. Maybe it’s the wide open spaces, perfect for communal tables or big groups; or the relics of a manufacturing past that provides the chic backdrop for a fancy glass of beer. Perhaps it’s the fact these spaces often have the interior dimensions to accommodate expansive brewing equipment, and seem ready for a second life in industry.

Lost Generation Brewing Company is the latest to inhabit such a space in D.C. Located in an old Nabisco biscuit factory on S Street right off the Metropolitan Branch Trail in Eckington, this space is the brainchild of Jared Pulliam and Anne Choe, a husband-and-wife team with substantial experience in the food and beverage scene. They’re both longtime D.C. residents, and the desire for good craft beer in the bleak landscape in the early aughts, prompted Jared to join some friends to try their hand at homebrewing, a venture that didn’t turn out quite well. He was able to parlay that experience to another brewery, Chocolate City Brewing, which propelled him across the U.S. to Petaluma, California, where he led brewing operations for Lagunitas Brewing – a name you’re certainly familiar with.

Unlike a large-scale production brewery, which is focused on cranking out uniform beer that can taste the same (or similar) across the country, craft taprooms can serve to channel the creativity – and hospitality – of the owners. During his stint at Lagunitas, Jared was managing a nationwide manufacturing program and felt a disconnection from the guests actually enjoying the beer, and being away from the real-time feedback and wishes of customers didn’t sit right.

“Our goal was always to come home, and to bring home what we gained,” and so Jared and Anne had the idea over a handful of beers to open their own shop. After much searching, and a worldwide public health emergency, the duo found their current space on S St. NE and knew it was perfect for a community-driven, customer-focused spot. The cavernous interior sports an eclectic mix of tables and chairs, and using original timbers dating to the turn of the 19th century, they’ve built their bar which can probably fit thirty seated guests. The brewing space, complete with gleaming fermenters, brite tanks, and a canning line, is visible through the massive glass windows.

On the hospitality side, they enlisted a few experienced industry professionals to head up the customer experience side of the house: general manager Anne, veteran taproom manager Megan Loux, and Denali, their “quality control supervisor” (in reality a very inquisitive Husky), they’re ready to go. On the production side, Jared is backed up by Cody Sanders, a luminary of the D.C. beer scene and experienced brewer in his own right: among other ventures, he’s both poured high-end beers at Churchkey, worked at DuClaw in Baltimore, and spent years at the helm of Virginia’s famed Crooked Run Brewery. Everyone on the team has significant experience in beer, wine, service, and sales.

Jared is a self-professed “IPA guy,” so naturally they’re going to have unfiltered, hazy, hoppier offerings on draft and in cans. Be on the lookout for There is Only Hops, a self-described American IPA born of his own style. It’s a crisp, bright, and flavorful combination of West Coast and East Coast styles and great as an in-between for those who can’t, or won’t, stick to a particular style. Lagers are another focus of Lost Generation – inspired by the pre-Prohibition beer style, as well as the modern approach to pilsners, enter their Shift Beer, a supremely-crushable and clean lager. Think a craft version of Narragansett Lager, or Pabst Blue Ribbon.

“This is our answer to someone who comes in here, wanting a light and easy-going beer, and maybe they haven’t had a full foray into craft beer.It’s an easy-going, crushable beer…it has a little flavor, that would be awesome.”

“It’s what we’d crave after a shift,” Anne added.

They’ve got sixteen taps, though, so Cody and Jared will expand beyond lagers and IPAs for other, darker styles — for example, they have a dark lager already in cans and on draft, and will be rolling out other types of malty suds such as a Dunkel going forward. They’ll also have sours and seltzers for those looking for lighter styles.

“This has been over ten years in the making, and to have our dreams come true is amazing,” said Jared, “and we’ve always worked for other people, so to be able to call the shots and bring something uniquely ours to our own neighborhood is something we’re super stoked about.”

Lost Generation is nearing completion, and barring any last-minute hiccups, should be ready to open their doors on Saturday, October 29 at 11 a.m. There’s no tricks here – just treats. If their commitment to the craft and creative vision is any indication, Lost Generation will be a smashing success for years to come.

Lost Generation Brewing Co.: 327 S St NE, DC; lostgenbrewing.com // @lostgenbrewing

